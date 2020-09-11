Southwestern Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 43,067 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average daily volume of 6,946 call options.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,116,060. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 731,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

