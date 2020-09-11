St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,216 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STJ. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,104 ($14.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 958 ($12.52) to GBX 1,026 ($13.41) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 983.60 ($12.85).

STJ stock opened at GBX 958.80 ($12.53) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 976.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 907.24. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.44), for a total value of £42,354.48 ($55,343.63).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

