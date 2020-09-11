Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLA. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 253 ($3.31).

LON SLA opened at GBX 235.90 ($3.08) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.93. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42). The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is -55.28%.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 103,859 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($359,631.97). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 103,954 shares of company stock worth $27,547,700.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

