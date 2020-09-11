Stifel Nicolaus Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $55.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Brinker International stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 8,241 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $321,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 36.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

