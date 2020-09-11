Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 13,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 3,148 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of MAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 64,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. Analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

