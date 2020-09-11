Substratum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $776.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $982,783.03 and approximately $776.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and OKEx.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00121293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00236694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.01606643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00191846 BTC.

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bitbns, Kucoin, HitBTC, BiteBTC, OKEx, Tidex, Radar Relay, Binance and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

