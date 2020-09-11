Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.02 ($18.84).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

SZU stock opened at €17.19 ($20.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.02.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.