Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.02 ($18.84).

SZU stock opened at €17.19 ($20.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.02.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit