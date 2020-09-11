Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,139,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 55.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,035,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370,233 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 35.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,404,000 after buying an additional 295,532 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 377,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after buying an additional 269,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.56.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,860,929. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,874. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

