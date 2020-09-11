Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) Trading 8.2% Higher

Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.85 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.85 ($0.23). 1,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33.

Get Sutton Harbour alerts:

Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX (0.85) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.