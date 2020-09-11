SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.39 million. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

