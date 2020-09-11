Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 725.0% in August

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 725.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 340,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

SWZ stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.39. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,532. Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

