SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SZLMY. UBS Group upgraded shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get SWISS LF HLDG/ADR alerts:

Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. SWISS LF HLDG/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS LF HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS LF HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.