Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) PT Raised to GBX 115 at Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SLP opened at GBX 61.20 ($0.80) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.01. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

