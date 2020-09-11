TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.45 ($28.76).

TEG stock opened at €26.06 ($30.66) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of €26.24 ($30.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €24.00 and its 200 day moving average is €21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

