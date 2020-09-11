Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.68 ($49.04).

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €31.82 ($37.44) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.53 and a 200-day moving average of €32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Talanx has a 52-week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

