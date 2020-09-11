Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading Up 0.2%

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 268.80 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.51). Approximately 22,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 72,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory and compliance, business consulting, and mortgage services to the independent financial adviser market. It operates through three segments: Tatton, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services. The company is based in Wilmslow, the United Kingdom.

