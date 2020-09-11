Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 375.0% in August

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,655. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

