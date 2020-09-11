Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives $7.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,344 shares of company stock worth $853,374. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42,296 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

TELL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

