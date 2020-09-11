Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEV. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ATB Capital raised Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.19.

TEV stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.80.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.00 million. Research analysts expect that Tervita will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

