Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Cut by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,832. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

