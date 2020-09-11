TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFFP. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

TFFP opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

