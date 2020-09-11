Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.41.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $184.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 81.13% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Theratechnologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Theratechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theratechnologies (THTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.