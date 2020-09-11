TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 945% from the average session volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

