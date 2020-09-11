Traders Buy Large Volume of Talos Energy Put Options (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 12,617 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,092% compared to the average daily volume of 301 put options.

In related news, insider Robert D. Abendschein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

TALO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $428.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.23.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.