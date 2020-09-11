Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,383 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 735 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after buying an additional 2,495,143 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after buying an additional 1,637,221 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,779,000 after buying an additional 1,302,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at $9,160,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 130,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

