TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.65

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.65 and last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 182130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRZ shares. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TRANSAT AT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$18.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $194.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.68.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$571.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$704.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRANSAT AT Inc will post -2.4552602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

