Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Tuanche (NYSE:TC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.04. Tuanche shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Get Tuanche alerts:

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuanche stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of Tuanche worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tuanche Company Profile (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuanche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.