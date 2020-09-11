Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 5.1%

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.43 and last traded at $65.97. Approximately 657,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 557,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $419,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,377,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Green sold 16,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $639,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,081 shares of company stock valued at $19,783,300. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

