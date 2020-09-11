U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.41. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.54.

About U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN)

U.S. Financials Income Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of countries based in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Financials Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Financials Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.