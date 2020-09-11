U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

NDAQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.73. 9,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.51. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $137.94. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

