UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.50 and a beta of 0.87. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.