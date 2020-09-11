UBS Group Reiterates €113.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SY1. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.40 ($119.29).

Symrise stock opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Monday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €111.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €98.64.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

