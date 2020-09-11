UGE International (CVE:UGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.57

UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 267726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54.

UGE International Company Profile (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. provides renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. It primarily offers development, consulting and project management, engineering and design, and turn-key construction services to commercial solar projects.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.