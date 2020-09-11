Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uniper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.66 ($30.18).

ETR:UN01 opened at €26.62 ($31.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €30.88 ($36.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.81.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

