United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Up 5.2%

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 518,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,685,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $972.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

