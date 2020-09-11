UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON UPGS opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.84. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

