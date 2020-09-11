Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBA. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.