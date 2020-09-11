Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,280. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

