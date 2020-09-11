Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

VXRT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 189,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,786,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $540.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -0.04.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $189,192,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

