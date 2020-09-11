VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Down 0.9%

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.19. 169,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 331,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on shares of VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other VolitionRX news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,505,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,077.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the first quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,845,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter.

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

