Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Trading Down 4.5%

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.11 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.11 ($0.05). Approximately 3,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15.

In related news, insider Stephen Le Page bought 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,268.20 ($8,190.51).

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

