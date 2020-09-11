Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WBA opened at $34.67 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after buying an additional 1,994,116 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,724,000 after buying an additional 217,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

