Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €5.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.98 ($7.04).

Shares of DEZ opened at €5.01 ($5.89) on Tuesday. Deutz has a one year low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a one year high of €6.19 ($7.28). The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.00. The stock has a market cap of $604.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

