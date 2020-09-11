Warburg Research Reiterates “€17.20” Price Target for Encavis (ETR:CAP)

Warburg Research set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Encavis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Encavis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Encavis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Encavis in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.80 ($17.41).

Shares of Encavis stock opened at €14.34 ($16.87) on Monday. Encavis has a 12-month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 12-month high of €15.76 ($18.54). The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.03 and its 200-day moving average is €11.95.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

