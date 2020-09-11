Warburg Research Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

JOST Werke stock opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.57. The company has a market capitalization of $504.37 million and a PE ratio of 47.14. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 12 month high of €39.60 ($46.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.39.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

