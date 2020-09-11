Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 5,501 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. 88,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,960. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

