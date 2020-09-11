Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,415 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after buying an additional 144,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,515,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after buying an additional 381,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.61. 154,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,840. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

