Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 25,097 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Comerica by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 749,490 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Comerica by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $39.47. 30,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.