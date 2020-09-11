Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 26,908 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Shares of COF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.52. 56,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,210. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

