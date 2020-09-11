Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 46,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,165 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 385.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 667,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,827. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.83. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

